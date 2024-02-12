Late-Night Shooting at Kochi Bar Injures Three Employees

In the heart of Kochi, a night of revelry turned into a scene of chaos and violence as three employees of a local bar were injured in a late-night shooting incident. The incident occurred in Kathrikadavu late Sunday night, following an altercation between the bar staff and a group of customers.

A Night of Terror

The trouble began when four individuals, who had come to the bar for drinks, got into a heated argument on the road in front of the bar's main gate. The bar manager, upon noticing the disturbance, questioned the group about their disagreement. This, however, led to a brutal assault on the manager by the accused.

The manager was mercilessly beaten and thrashed on his face and left thigh. Seeing their colleague under attack, two other employees, Sujin and Akhil, rushed to the scene to intervene and stop the assailants.

A Shocking Escalation

Enraged by the intervention, the prime accused fired his handgun at Sujin and Akhil, causing injuries to their abdomen and thighs. The accused managed to flee from the scene in a car, while the injured bar employees were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Aftermath

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident - Dilshan Bose (34), Vijay Jose (32), and Shemir P A (34), all residents of Ernakulam. A case has been registered against four identifiable persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 303 (attempt to murder).

The accused were nabbed based on CCTV visuals and other scientific evidence. The car used by the suspects was found abandoned in nearby Muvattupuzha. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety and security in the area.

In a city known for its vibrant nightlife, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lurk in the shadows. As the investigation continues, the community waits with bated breath for justice to be served.