Late-Night Altercation Leaves Ukrainian Man In Serious Condition

In the tranquil setting of St Paul's Bay, the calm was shattered late on Sunday when a serious altercation led to a 45-year-old Ukrainian man being found unconscious. The incident, ensnared in the quiet streets of Triq Il-Kbira, has left the victim hospitalized in a grave condition. A local 20-year-old resident is currently under the scanner of law enforcement, being questioned for potential connections to the unfortunate event.

Unraveling The Incident

As the clock ticked towards the end of the weekend, an unexpected altercation rattled the serenity of Triq Il-Kbira, a street in St Paul's Bay. The victim, a Ukrainian national of 45-years, was discovered unconscious, his body bearing the telltale signs of a serious squabble. Swiftly attended to, he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he remains in a critical state.

Police Investigation Underway

Law enforcement swiftly swung into action, with an investigation currently underway to illuminate the circumstances surrounding the incident. A 20-year-old resident of St Paul's Bay finds himself at the center of this investigation. The young man is currently being questioned by the police, as they sift through the evidence to ascertain his involvement in the incident.

Magistrate's Inquiry

The gravity of the incident has prompted an official inquiry, led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. The inquiry aims to leave no stone unturned, ensuring a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The outcome of this inquiry could potentially shed light on the motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event, bringing a sense of closure to the victim and justice to the perpetrator.