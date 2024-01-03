en English
Crime

Las Vegas Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Violent Home Invasion

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
On a crisp December evening in Las Vegas, a violent break-in was set in motion that would result in multiple felony charges for 29-year-old Yesenia Centeno. The incident, a chilling reminder of the city’s struggle with crime, unfolded on December 15, when Centeno allegedly forced her way into an apartment, targeting a woman she had encountered only weeks prior.

Centeno’s Intimidating Encounter

According to the victim’s account, Centeno demanded a stolen cellphone from the victim’s roommate, a seemingly trivial object that would soon escalate the situation into a terrifying ordeal. In a show of force, Centeno is accused of dragging the victim by her hair and holding her life to ransom with a hammer, a scene straight out of a horror movie.

The victim was trapped in her own living space, the fear palpable as Centeno raised the hammer, poised to strike. However, instead of dealing a deadly blow, Centeno decided to take an $800 projector from the apartment, leaving the victim physically unharmed but emotionally scarred.

Centeno’s History of Aggression

This was not an isolated incident of aggression from Centeno. In the weeks leading up to the break-in, she had reportedly displayed increasingly threatening behavior towards the victim, which included yelling, banging on doors, and breaking windows. During one of these incidents, she allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone, the same one she demanded during the violent encounter.

Centeno’s Arrest and Charges

Centeno’s reign of terror came to an end on December 22, when she was arrested by the police. She was subsequently charged with a litany of crimes, including home invasion, burglary, assault, and robbery, all involving a deadly weapon. She was identified by the victim in a police lineup, adding further credibility to the charges against her.

Currently, Centeno is out on bail with electronic monitoring, awaiting her next court appearance on January 10, 2024. As a measure of ensuring the victim’s safety, the court has ordered Centeno to have no contact with her. This chilling episode serves as a stark reminder of the severity of crime in Las Vegas, leaving residents to hope for a safer, more secure future.

0
Crime United States
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

