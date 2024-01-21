Las Vegas Woman Arrested in Connection With Newark Shooting

In the early hours of August 24, 2023, a call to Newark Police unveiled a grim scene on North 4th Street: a man wounded by gunfire, his home echoing the chaos of a confrontation earlier that night. Now, the threads of that fateful night are coming together in the form of Deidre Moses, a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident, tied to the crime scene through a trail of investigation.

The Incident Unfolds

As officers arrived on the scene that August night, the tangible remnants of a dispute were visible. A vandalized vehicle outside the residence bore witness to the tumult that had unraveled. The man inside the house, the victim of this violence, was quickly transported to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Tracing Back to the Perpetrator

Through careful investigation, the authorities began connecting the dots, leading them to Moses. The charges levied against her are severe, including aggravated assault and the unlawful possession of a weapon, painting a picture of a night marked by terror.

Arrest and Awaiting Trial

On December 14, 2023, the police apprehended Moses in Las Vegas, far from the scene of the altercation. Now, as she awaits further legal proceedings, the incident on North 4th Street serves as a stark reminder of the violence that unfolded that fateful summer night.