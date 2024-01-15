Las Vegas Deputy DA Kayla Farzaneh-Simmons Charged with DUI

Kayla Farzaneh-Simmons, a 28-year-old Deputy District Attorney in Las Vegas, finds herself on the wrong side of the law, charged with misdemeanor DUI and reckless driving. The incident occurred on January 7, around 5 pm, when she was stopped by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer near Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley. The officer's attention was drawn to Farzaneh-Simmons as she was clocked at a staggering 75mph in a 35mph zone.

Signs of Intoxication

Driving a white KIA SUV with three passengers, Farzaneh-Simmons was flagged down after a strong smell of alcohol was detected emanating from her vehicle. Upon interaction, the officer noted signs of intoxication including watery and slightly bloodshot eyes, as well as slightly slurred speech. Despite these clear indicators, she declined to take a sobriety test and claimed she was not that drunk.

Employment and Legal Consequences

Farzaneh-Simmons was hired by the Clark County District Attorney's Office in December 2022 and remains employed there. Apart from her legal career, her previous endeavours included working as a part-time bartender and at various other legal positions before ascending to the role of Deputy DA. The incident throws a shadow over her nascent career. She consented to a voluntary blood sample which has been taken, but the results are not yet released. In the aftermath of the incident, she was released from Clark County Detention Center and is now scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

Personal Life Amid Legal Turmoil

Alongside the legal case, another facet of Farzaneh-Simmons' life that has come under public scrutiny is her personal life. She was reported to have gotten married in August 2023, just a few months before the incident. The repercussions of her actions on her personal and professional life remain to be seen as the case unfolds.