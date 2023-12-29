en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Las Vegas Crime Spree: Father of Seven Among Fatalities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:18 am EST
Las Vegas Crime Spree: Father of Seven Among Fatalities

In a harrowing incident in the quiet suburbs of Las Vegas, a yet-to-be-identified man set in motion a destructive crime spree that culminated in the death of his mother and a 39-year-old father, Jerry Lopez. The series of tragic events unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, beginning with the suspect fatally shooting his mother near his childhood residence.

Chaos Ensues: A City Under Siege

Responding to the initial shooting, police officers found themselves under fire, forced to take shelter amidst the rain of bullets. The suspect, seizing the opportunity, commandeered an unoccupied police vehicle, triggering a high-speed chase with the authorities. However, the pursuit was far from over. After abandoning the police car, the suspect embarked on a carjacking spree, targeting unsuspecting bystanders.

(Read Also: Homicide Investigation Underway on Deans Lane Amidst Unfolding Violence)

A Father Lost: Jerry Lopez’s Unfortunate Encounter

The final carjacking involved Jerry Lopez, a father of seven en route to work. Crossing paths with the suspect led to his untimely death; he was shot and killed by the suspect, who subsequently stole his vehicle. Police officers fired at the commandeered van, bringing the pursuit to an end as the suspect ceased movement inside. When SWAT officers approached the vehicle, they discovered the suspect deceased inside. The cause of his death remains unconfirmed, pending further investigation.

(Read Also: LG Electronics Unveils ‘LG MyView’ Smart Monitors at CES 2024)

Community in Mourning: Remembering Jerry Lopez

As the dust settles, the community is left to mourn the loss of Lopez, a devoted father and husband. Alongside his wife Karen, Jerry Lopez had opened their home and hearts to foster and adopt children. This senseless act of violence has left the Lopez family and the wider community grappling with shock and grief, wrestling with the painful reality of their loss. As the motive for the shooting remains unknown, the family strives to remember Jerry Lopez for his unwavering dedication to his kin.

Read More

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year's Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Sentenced to Life for Sons' Murder: A Reminder of Mental Health Crisis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NDLEA Strikes Major Blow to Nigeria's Drug Trade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
heart comment 0
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution

By Salman Khan

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Stillborn Baby’s Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother’s Ongoing Nightmare

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Stillborn Baby's Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother's Ongoing Nightmare
Coffey Family’s Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
7 mins
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
18 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
34 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
34 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
48 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
51 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
58 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
58 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
1 hour
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
3 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
5 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
5 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app