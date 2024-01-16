Las Cruces Schools Placed on Temporary Shelter-in-Place Order after Nearby Incident

On a crisp morning of January 16, an unexpected event rattled the mundane routine of the East Mesa area of Las Cruces. The tranquility of the morning was disrupted when a stolen vehicle crashed near McGuffy Street and Engler Road, leading to a shelter-in-place order for multiple elementary schools in the vicinity. The driver of the stolen vehicle, suspected to be armed, had fled the scene around 7 a.m., prompting an immediate response from the Las Cruces Police (LCPD).

Immediate Response and Precautionary Measures

Upon being notified of the incident, the LCPD sprung into action, deploying multiple assets, including drone units and K-9 teams, in a manhunt for the suspect. During this period, Las Cruces Public Schools were informed of the ongoing police activity. As a precautionary measure, five schools, including Sunrise Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Highland Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, and Mesa Middle School, were placed on a temporary shelter-in-place directive.

Communication with Parents and Resumption of Normal Schedule

Parents of students studying in the affected schools were promptly informed about the incident and the subsequent shelter-in-place order. Despite the unusual circumstances, there were no direct threats posed to the schools. After a period of intense vigilance and proactive measures by the LCPD, the schools resumed their normal schedules later that same morning.

Apprehension of the Suspect and Ongoing Investigation

Later in the day, the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended by the police. The exact circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle crash and the suspect's evasion are now part of an ongoing investigation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of public safety incidents and the importance of swift and efficient response measures by law enforcement agencies as well as the school authorities.