Crime

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Most Wanted Person Ryan Anthony Rhodes

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has named Ryan Anthony Rhodes, a 32-year-old male, as the county’s most wanted person. He is sought on a felony warrant for charges of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and felony menacing.

Rhodes’ Description and Last Known Location

Rhodes is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known residence was in the 1300 block of Strong Avenue in Estes Park.

No Bond Assigned

Authorities have not assigned any bond for his charge, signaling the seriousness of the offenses attributed to him.

Call for Public Assistance

The Sheriff’s Office has called on the public to assist in Rhodes’ apprehension. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact them at 970-416-1985. The public is reminded not to attempt to follow or contact Rhodes, but to immediately dial 911 or contact local law enforcement.

Crime United States
Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

