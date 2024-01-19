Larimer County Sheriff's Office Pursues Most Wanted Sex Offender Nathan Kyle Burton

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has named Nathan Kyle Burton, a 42-year-old man, as the county's most wanted individual. Burton is currently being pursued on a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, a charge for which no bond is currently available.

Burton's Description and Last Known Residence

Burton is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes, establishing a specific physical profile that the authorities are currently on the lookout for. His last known residence was on the 400 block of North Grant Avenue, a location that is now an area of interest in the ongoing search.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office's Appeal to the Public

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information regarding Burton's whereabouts. The office is urging residents and members of the public who might have important information to come forward. Any tip, no matter how small, could prove instrumental in apprehending Burton.

Reporting Information

Individuals with any knowledge about Burton's location are encouraged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. The authorities are emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in bringing Burton to justice and ensuring the safety of Larimer County.