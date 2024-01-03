Large-Scale Illegal Marijuana Operation Uncovered in Belgrade, Maine

In the quiet town of Belgrade, Maine, a sizable illegal marijuana operation has been uncovered leading to the arrest of two individuals. The bust occurred at two residential locations on Guptill Road and Point Road where state police seized a significant total of 2,300 marijuana plants. The arrested individuals have been identified as 44-year-old Yuequan Chen, hailing from Massachusetts, and 66-year-old Li Min Chan from Florida. Both suspects are currently facing charges of illegal cultivation and trafficking of marijuana.

Community Complaints Lead to Discovery

The investigation into the illegal operation was initiated in response to numerous complaints from the local community. Following these concerns, the state police executed search warrants at the two mentioned residences. The result was the discovery of the large-scale marijuana cultivation and distribution operation, which has now been effectively dismantled.

Continuing Investigation

The suspects, Chen and Chan, are currently being held at the Kennebec County Jail. However, the investigation is far from over. Authorities continue to probe into the case, seeking to unravel any potential connections or broader implications. The state police have reached out to the public, urging anyone with additional information about these cases to come forward.

Maine’s Ongoing Struggle with Illegal Marijuana Operations

This recent arrest marks yet another chapter in Maine’s ongoing struggle with large-scale, illegal marijuana operations. A federal government memo leaked last year estimated that Maine is home to as many as 270 illegal marijuana grows, purportedly linked to organized crime groups originating from China. This incident in Belgrade, therefore, is not an isolated case but part of a larger, more complex issue plaguing the state.