en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Large-Scale Illegal Marijuana Operation Uncovered in Belgrade, Maine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Large-Scale Illegal Marijuana Operation Uncovered in Belgrade, Maine

In the quiet town of Belgrade, Maine, a sizable illegal marijuana operation has been uncovered leading to the arrest of two individuals. The bust occurred at two residential locations on Guptill Road and Point Road where state police seized a significant total of 2,300 marijuana plants. The arrested individuals have been identified as 44-year-old Yuequan Chen, hailing from Massachusetts, and 66-year-old Li Min Chan from Florida. Both suspects are currently facing charges of illegal cultivation and trafficking of marijuana.

Community Complaints Lead to Discovery

The investigation into the illegal operation was initiated in response to numerous complaints from the local community. Following these concerns, the state police executed search warrants at the two mentioned residences. The result was the discovery of the large-scale marijuana cultivation and distribution operation, which has now been effectively dismantled.

Continuing Investigation

The suspects, Chen and Chan, are currently being held at the Kennebec County Jail. However, the investigation is far from over. Authorities continue to probe into the case, seeking to unravel any potential connections or broader implications. The state police have reached out to the public, urging anyone with additional information about these cases to come forward.

Maine’s Ongoing Struggle with Illegal Marijuana Operations

This recent arrest marks yet another chapter in Maine’s ongoing struggle with large-scale, illegal marijuana operations. A federal government memo leaked last year estimated that Maine is home to as many as 270 illegal marijuana grows, purportedly linked to organized crime groups originating from China. This incident in Belgrade, therefore, is not an isolated case but part of a larger, more complex issue plaguing the state.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Dies in Delhi After Jumping from Police Van: An Investigation Underway

By Rafia Tasleem

Public Dispute Turns Deadly Amid Healthcare System's Shortcomings in Delhi

By Rafia Tasleem

Major Catalytic Converter Theft Operation Uncovered in Colorado

By BNN Correspondents

Decrease in Murders, Yet Rising Insecurity: Jamaica Grapples with Crime Perception

By Salman Khan

Woman Sentenced for Assault on Father and His Partner ...
@Courts & Law · 14 mins
Woman Sentenced for Assault on Father and His Partner ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Chokehold Claims Life in San Bernardino County

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal Chokehold Claims Life in San Bernardino County
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime

By Saboor Bayat

San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Charlotte Woman Harassed on Local Greenway; Investigation Underway

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Charlotte Woman Harassed on Local Greenway; Investigation Underway
Illegal Stunt Driving in Memphis: A Hazardous Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Illegal Stunt Driving in Memphis: A Hazardous Spectacle
Latest Headlines
World News
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
1 min
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
2 mins
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
2 mins
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
2 mins
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
2 mins
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications
2 mins
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
2 mins
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania
2 mins
Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app