Nigerian Uche Victor Diuno Pleads Guilty in $5.7M Fraud Conspiracy

Uche Victor Diuno, a 57-year-old Nigerian national, has confessed his involvement in a large-scale fraud conspiracy, impacting individuals across more than 20 countries and culminating in losses amounting to nearly $5.7 million. The operation, masterminded by Diuno and his cohorts from October 2014 to September 2018, saw them masquerading as executives and employees of reputable U.S. banks.

Victims were ensnared in this deceptive web through false promises of substantial investment funding and inheritances. Believing they were securing investment and money transfer agreements, these victims made payments that were subsequently laundered through U.S. bank accounts, with the funds ultimately redirected to Nigeria.

Multiple Aliases and Money Laundering

Diuno admitted to using multiple aliases to lend credibility to the scam. His role extended beyond mere deception, involving laundering of the ill-gotten funds. As the orchestrator, he instructed on the distribution of the received money, which included funneling it through currency exchangers and purchasing vehicles to ship to Nigeria.

The consequences of Diuno's fraudulent activities have been severe, leading to nearly $5.7 million in losses. Diuno is now facing up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge and a maximum fine of either $500,000 or double the victims' losses. Following U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett's acceptance of his guilty plea, Diuno's sentencing is scheduled for May 9. He will remain in custody until the sentencing. The investigation was handled by the FBI and the Department of State - Office of Inspector General, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Latham and Trial Attorney Philip Trout of the Criminal Division's Fraud Section leading the prosecution.