Crime

LAPD Expands Online Reporting Service to Include ‘Hate Incidents’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
LAPD Expands Online Reporting Service to Include ‘Hate Incidents’

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has unveiled a significant upgrade to its Community Online Reporting Service (CORS), now enabling community members to report ‘hate incidents’ online. This expansion, implemented on January 1, is a strategic response to the prevalent under-reporting of bias-driven incidents that might not qualify as crimes but fuel concern and angst within communities.

Addressing Under-reported Bias-Motivated Incidents

While these incidents often entail epithets or gestures targeted at individuals based on their sexual orientation, race, religion, or ethnicity, they are not classified as crimes. However, they are serious enough to necessitate reporting. LAPD Chief Michel Moore emphasized the importance of addressing these incidents, which can significantly affect the individuals involved and the broader community’s sense of security.

Growth of the CORS System

The CORS system, established in 2016, has demonstrated considerable expansion since its inception. From facilitating a mere 1,300 reports in its debut year, it soared to over 131,000 reports in 2023. The system accommodates a broad spectrum of incidents, encompassing everything from vandalism to theft.

Criteria and Consequences

The LAPD stipulates that ‘hate incidents’ reported via the online platform must satisfy specific criteria and are subject to review within 24 hours. Moreover, it is important to note that filing a false police report is a crime that can lead to penalties, including imprisonment or fines.

This expansion is not just about enhancing the reporting process; it is about fostering a safer, more inclusive community. By offering an accessible, user-friendly reporting option, the LAPD is not only encouraging victims and witnesses to come forward but also sending a clear signal that hate has no place in Los Angeles.

Crime Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

