Lansing Shock: Suspect Arrested After Striking Police Officer in Confrontation, Temporarily Blocking West Saginaw Street

In a startling incident that unfurled Wednesday night on the streets of Lansing, a suspect identified as Zachary Duling was arrested following a confrontation with law enforcement, which resulted in a police officer being struck by a vehicle. The event, which led to a temporary blockade of West Saginaw Street, has left its mark on the city's residents and stands as a stark reminder of the risks our officers face daily.

The Incident

Officers attempted to approach Duling's white Chevrolet Cruze when he abruptly reversed, then accelerated, striking one of the officers. In an ensuing panic, the officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle, grazing Duling with a minor gunshot wound. The 30-year-old suspect managed to flee the scene but was apprehended the following day and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Aftermath and Investigation

The officer involved in the incident, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was released from the hospital and is recuperating at home. Adhering to standard protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave while Michigan State Police conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Past Transgressions and Ongoing Search

Duling had previously been on the radar of local law enforcement. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from a 2022 case, involving unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and unlawful driving away of an automobile. Despite a sentence that included jail time or community service and probation, Duling had outstanding fines and costs related to the case. Meanwhile, the search continues for the passenger who was in the vehicle with Duling at the time of the incident, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.