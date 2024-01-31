Lagos Businessman Lanre Smith Remanded for $26,000 Fraud, Bail Hearing Awaited

In a significant development, Lanre Smith, a prominent businessman, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos, following charges of conspiracy and fraud involving $26,000. The case is being overseen by Justice Ibrahim Kala, who has adjourned the court until February 5 to consider Smith's bail application.

The Force Criminal Investigation Department arraigned Smith. The prosecutor alleges that Smith, in concert with others, defrauded Lindy Drake by depositing her $26,000 into a Wells Fargo account under false pretenses. The account, associated with Wilok Limited, was operated by Okwudili Okeke.

It is also alleged that Smith manipulated Wilok Limited into believing he had deposited the $26,000 into their U.S. account from legitimate sources. In reality, the funds were from an unlawful activity.

Smith's Defense

Smith, founder of Grocedy Limited, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Smith's attorney, Akin Apara, requested bail for him, offering to take custody of Smith. However, the prosecutor objected to the oral bail application.

Justice Kala instructed Smith's lawyer to file and serve the formal bail application. He postponed the decision on bail until the next court session, thereby ensuring Smith's temporary stay in Ikoyi Prison.