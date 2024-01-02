en English
Crime

Landscaper Admits to Defrauding Elderly Client: A Tale of Trust Exploited

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
On January 1, 2024, the courtroom echoed with the admission of guilt from Michael Gorman, a 46-year-old landscaper who confessed to defrauding 90-year-old Roy Wilcox out of over 50,000. Gorman’s profession might have been landscaping, but his real craft lay in exploiting the trust of the elderly gentleman.

Trust Exploited, Savings Depleted

The relationship between Gorman and Wilcox was not one that developed overnight. Over several months, Gorman had been persuading Wilcox to agree to various gardening tasks. All seemed to be in order until the invoices began to arrive. The charges were astronomical, and it was clear that Gorman was egregiously overcharging for his services.

Price Inflation: A Case of Artificial Grass

The most glaring example of this financial exploitation was a charge of 42,000 for the installation of artificial grass. A service that was later valued at just 1,880. This overcharging was not an isolated incident, but a methodical and calculated scheme carried out over time.

Gorman’s Admission: A Tale of Fraud

Gorman’s admission of guilt has brought to light the severe overcharging and financial exploitation he subjected his elderly client to. His confession, while bringing some sense of closure, also serves as a harsh reminder of the vulnerabilities that the elderly face in today’s society. The case of Michael Gorman and Roy Wilcox is not just a story of financial fraud but a testament to the enduring need for vigilance and protection of the vulnerable in society.

Crime
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

