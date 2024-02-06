Landmark Verdict: Juvenile Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape and Murder in Odisha

In a landmark ruling that sparked widespread debate, a 17-year-old boy in Odisha was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district. The crime, which sent shockwaves through the nation, transpired amidst the Covid pandemic in 2020, triggering substantial public and political outcry.

Minor Tried as an Adult

Under the terms of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the accused, who was deemed a minor, was tried as an adult. The law permits juveniles aged 16 to 18 to stand trial in adult court for heinous offenses. However, the children's court is prohibited from sentencing minors to death or life without parole.

In July 2020, the child went missing, and her remains were subsequently discovered near her home. The inability of the police to solve the case incited the victim's parents to attempt self-immolation, an act that spurred immediate government action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADG Arun Bothra and supervised by the Orissa high court was assembled. The SIT presented compelling forensic evidence in court. Despite the harsh sentence, the defense announced its intention to appeal.