Lagos Court Sentences Emmanuel Iwuno to 21 Years for Armed Robbery

In a landmark decision that underscores the rule of law, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of Lagos State, Nigeria, has delivered a stern verdict against a man named Emmanuel Iwuno for his involvement in armed robbery and conspiracy to commit the same. Iwuno has been sentenced to 21 years of incarceration following a harrowing incident that occurred on March 8, 2020.

Obinna Mbah, the victim of this crime, faced the terror of being robbed by four men. His vehicle was stolen, he was threatened at gunpoint, and his personal belongings, including his phone and money, were forcefully taken. The tides turned when Iwuno, while trying to escape in the stolen vehicle, crashed into a kiosk during a chase by a commercial motorcycle rider.

The Trial and Evidence

Despite Iwuno's denial of authoring a confessional statement and thumb printing it, his defense couldn't bring a tea vendor, who could have testified on his behalf, to the stand. The court found the evidence presented by the prosecution, including the victim's testimony and the confessional statement, compelling.

Further bolstering the case against Iwuno, Lagos State counsel, Mrs. Adebanke Ogunode, informed the court that cartridges, including one from a locally made pistol, were discovered in the wreckage of the crashed car. In light of these findings, the court ruled against Iwuno, citing his actions as a breach of Sections 299 and 297(2)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.