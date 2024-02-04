Land Dispute Triggers Violent Conflict Inside Thane Police Station

In a shocking episode of violence that unfolded within the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, Thane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired multiple rounds at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his aides amidst a land dispute. The incident took place on Friday night and has led to the arrest of Ganpat Gaikwad and two others. The police are currently seeking three more individuals, including Ganpat's son Vaibhav, in connection with the case.

Underlying Land Dispute

The root of this violent conflict traces back to a legal dispute over a property in Thane. The contested land has been the subject of a court battle since 2012 between the family of one Neeta Eknath Jadhav and Pramod Ranka, a partner of Fairdeal Developers. Despite an ongoing appeal with the Maharashtra government's revenue department, Ranka allegedly installed surveillance and placed a guard on the disputed property. The situation escalated when Jadhav and her relatives confronted Ganpat Gaikwad at the site, resulting in an altercation where Gaikwad is accused of attacking them with a spade, using casteist slurs, and making threats.

Charges and Arrests

The police have charged Ganpat Gaikwad and seven others under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Notwithstanding the charges and arrests, the Thane police Crime Branch continues to investigate the case and is actively searching for the remaining suspects.

Political Fallout and Consequences

This incident has sparked significant political outrage, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and shining a spotlight on the breakdown of law and order in the state. The violent act, committed in the presence of senior police personnel, has raised serious concerns about the misuse of power and the responsibility of the state government to uphold justice. As Mahesh Gaikwad, one of the shooting victims, battles for his life in the ICU of Jupiter hospital in Thane, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the long shadow cast by land disputes and the potential for violence they hold.