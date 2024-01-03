en English
Crime

Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies

Jeffrey Boyer, a 60-year-old resident of Lancaster, has been apprehended and charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. This follows two successive convenience store robberies that occurred within minutes of each other in Lancaster County. Boyer’s method involved displaying a rifle, demanding cash, and making his escape in a white Chevrolet work van.

The Sequence of Events

The first incident took place at approximately 6:30 a.m. at a Turkey Hill store on Columbia Avenue. Boyer brandished a rifle, demanded cash from an employee, and fled the scene in his white Chevrolet work van. Shortly after this robbery, a second one occurred at a Speedway store located on the same avenue. The suspect matched Boyer’s description and employed a similar tactic.

Apprehending the Suspect

The unexpected twist in the tale came when Boyer returned to the scene of the first robbery – the Turkey Hill store. At this point, the police were conducting their investigation, enabling them to apprehend him. Upon inspection of his van, authorities discovered a rifle on the front seat, a finding that substantially bolstered the charges against Boyer.

Legal Proceedings

Currently, Boyer is being held at Lancaster County Prison. His bail has been set at $150,000, and he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 17, 2024. The severity of the charges – two counts each of robbery, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person – reflect the seriousness of Boyer’s actions and the potential consequences he faces.

In the wake of these events, the Lancaster community is left shaken, but relieved that the suspect has been apprehended swiftly, potentially averting further incidents. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community will watch closely, hopeful for justice to prevail.

Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

