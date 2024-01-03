Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges

Kirstie Hanson, a 33-year-old Lancashire Constabulary staff member, stood before Manchester Crown Court, admitting to 11 instances of gross misconduct in a public office. The offences, committed between 2019 and 2021, include eight counts of misconduct involving the sharing of sensitive images from crime scenes and injuries to a suspect. Hanson also faces charges for three counts of conspiring to secure unauthorised access to computer material on Lancashire Police computers. In addition to these offences, she had previously pleaded guilty to obtaining personal data without consent at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The Misconduct Allegations

Among the misconduct charges Hanson faces, eight are related to the sharing of sensitive images. These images, taken from crime scenes, were inappropriately circulated, constituting a breach of protocol. In addition, Hanson is accused of securing unauthorised access to Lancashire Police computers, a violation that accounts for three of the charges against her.

Previous Guilty Plea

Prior to the recent court appearance, Hanson had already pled guilty to the offence of obtaining personal data without consent at Manchester Magistrates’ Court. This admission underscores the series of misconducts she committed while serving in her capacity as a member of the Lancashire Constabulary staff.

Case Adjournment and Bail

The case, now adjourned to February 19, awaits further reports. Hanson, a resident of Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, remains out on unconditional bail until the next hearing. In connection with the investigation, two other individuals face charges. Their cases will be heard at the upcoming hearing, further complicating the situation.