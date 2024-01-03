en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges

Kirstie Hanson, a 33-year-old Lancashire Constabulary staff member, stood before Manchester Crown Court, admitting to 11 instances of gross misconduct in a public office. The offences, committed between 2019 and 2021, include eight counts of misconduct involving the sharing of sensitive images from crime scenes and injuries to a suspect. Hanson also faces charges for three counts of conspiring to secure unauthorised access to computer material on Lancashire Police computers. In addition to these offences, she had previously pleaded guilty to obtaining personal data without consent at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The Misconduct Allegations

Among the misconduct charges Hanson faces, eight are related to the sharing of sensitive images. These images, taken from crime scenes, were inappropriately circulated, constituting a breach of protocol. In addition, Hanson is accused of securing unauthorised access to Lancashire Police computers, a violation that accounts for three of the charges against her.

Previous Guilty Plea

Prior to the recent court appearance, Hanson had already pled guilty to the offence of obtaining personal data without consent at Manchester Magistrates’ Court. This admission underscores the series of misconducts she committed while serving in her capacity as a member of the Lancashire Constabulary staff.

Case Adjournment and Bail

The case, now adjourned to February 19, awaits further reports. Hanson, a resident of Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, remains out on unconditional bail until the next hearing. In connection with the investigation, two other individuals face charges. Their cases will be heard at the upcoming hearing, further complicating the situation.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
25 seconds ago
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
On a chilling January 1, at precisely 9:37 p.m., Ryan D. Wilson, publisher of The Dispatch newspaper, was threatened via an anonymous text message. The grimly-worded communication menacingly warned him against his life and home, should the newspaper persist in its coverage of suicides. This threat, originating from a service associated with anonymous text sending,
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
6 mins ago
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
New Year's Eve Escapades: 16 Teenagers Run Away, Safely Returned by RPF
8 mins ago
New Year's Eve Escapades: 16 Teenagers Run Away, Safely Returned by RPF
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
55 seconds ago
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
2 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
A Ray of Hope: Birmingham's Homicide Rate Dips Amidst Rising Crime
3 mins ago
A Ray of Hope: Birmingham's Homicide Rate Dips Amidst Rising Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
26 seconds
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
1 min
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
1 min
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
1 min
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
2 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
2 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
2 mins
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
2 mins
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
2 mins
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
14 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
56 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
58 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app