Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences

In a recent development, the Lancashire police have intensified their search for four men, each with differing criminal offences. The individuals sought after have been identified as Cade Marshall, a man known solely as Hanson, Lee Barr, and Ajay Wilkinson.

Wanted for Assault: Cade Marshall

Cade Marshall, a 42-year-old African male, is the first on their list. He stands approximately 5ft 7in tall and is wanted for assault charges. Marshall is known to have connections in Blackburn, making it a potential hideout.

Threats and Criminal Damage: The Case of Hanson

The second individual the police are after is simply known as Hanson. He is a white male, around 5ft 8in tall, and has a distinguishable London accent. Hanson is wanted for allegations of threats and criminal damage. Like Marshall, he also has associates in Blackburn.

Lee Barr: A Repeat Offender

Third on the list is Lee Barr, a 27-year-old white male of slim build, standing approximately 5ft 4in tall. Barr is no stranger to the law enforcement authorities, being a repeat offender currently wanted on recall to prison. His known territories include Blackburn, Darwen, and Blackpool.

Ajay Wilkinson: A Familiar Face on the Wanted List

The last individual on the current list is Ajay Wilkinson, another recurring figure on the wanted list. He is 29 years old, white, around 5ft 8in tall, and also of a slim build. The nature of his current offense has not been disclosed.

The Lancashire police implore anyone with information about these individuals to come forward and contact them through the non-emergency number, 101. The public’s cooperation could be crucial in apprehending these offenders and ensuring safety in the region.