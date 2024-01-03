en English
Africa

Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
In a recent development, the Lancashire police have intensified their search for four men, each with differing criminal offences. The individuals sought after have been identified as Cade Marshall, a man known solely as Hanson, Lee Barr, and Ajay Wilkinson.

Wanted for Assault: Cade Marshall

Cade Marshall, a 42-year-old African male, is the first on their list. He stands approximately 5ft 7in tall and is wanted for assault charges. Marshall is known to have connections in Blackburn, making it a potential hideout.

Threats and Criminal Damage: The Case of Hanson

The second individual the police are after is simply known as Hanson. He is a white male, around 5ft 8in tall, and has a distinguishable London accent. Hanson is wanted for allegations of threats and criminal damage. Like Marshall, he also has associates in Blackburn.

Lee Barr: A Repeat Offender

Third on the list is Lee Barr, a 27-year-old white male of slim build, standing approximately 5ft 4in tall. Barr is no stranger to the law enforcement authorities, being a repeat offender currently wanted on recall to prison. His known territories include Blackburn, Darwen, and Blackpool.

Ajay Wilkinson: A Familiar Face on the Wanted List

The last individual on the current list is Ajay Wilkinson, another recurring figure on the wanted list. He is 29 years old, white, around 5ft 8in tall, and also of a slim build. The nature of his current offense has not been disclosed.

The Lancashire police implore anyone with information about these individuals to come forward and contact them through the non-emergency number, 101. The public’s cooperation could be crucial in apprehending these offenders and ensuring safety in the region.

Africa Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

