Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year’s Crime Wave

The dawn of the new year in Lancashire has been marked not with resolutions and fresh starts, but with a slew of criminal cases being brought to justice.

From the corridors of power within the police force to the humble caretaker’s room in a school, the perpetrators have been from all walks of life, their crimes ranging in severity, but all equally shocking.

Mark Neary, a 55-year-old school caretaker, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of two underage girls.

Neary manipulated the victims, aged 12 and 13, using emotional blackmail and threats of suicide to ensure their silence.

His repeated offenses have left a permanent scar on the lives of the young victims, a fact that the court took into consideration while pronouncing his sentence, sending a clear message about the gravity of such crimes.