Lakewood Tragedy: 35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting

The peaceful suburban streets of Lakewood were shattered by a horrifying act of violence on the evening of January 22. In an incident that left residents reeling, Leslie Crossley, a 35-year-old woman from Lakewood, met a tragic end, her life abruptly snuffed out by a gunshot wound to the head.

Unfolding of a Tragic Event

The scene of this chilling episode was the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue Southwest. Crossley found herself in the passenger seat of a vehicle, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. At approximately 6:55 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department was alerted by a report of shots fired on Chicago Avenue Southwest. In the wake of this alarming call, a second emergency notification reported that a passenger had been shot.

Desperate Efforts and a Heartbreaking Loss

The driver of the car, miraculously unscathed, sped to a hotel parking lot on the 11700 block of Pacific Highway. It was here that the police discovered Crossley, her body bearing the brutal marks of gunshot injuries. Despite the immediate employment of life-saving measures, Crossley's injuries proved too severe. Her life slipped away, marking a grim addition to the county's homicide statistics.

Investigation and Search for Justice

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has classified Crossley's death as a homicide. The police, following the tragic incident, connected the dots between the vehicle and the initial shots-fired call. They discovered multiple shell casings on the road at the reported location, a chilling testament to the violence that had unfolded. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, leaving the pursuit of justice for Crossley and her grieving family ongoing.