Lakewood Hit-and-Run: Juan Terriquez Rendon Arrested After Fatal DUI Crash

In a tragic turn of events late Saturday night, Lakewood Police Department apprehended 29-year-old Juan Terriquez Rendon following a fatal hit-and-run incident. Rendon, now facing vehicular homicide charges, allegedly collided with another vehicle while under the influence, leading to the untimely death of an unidentified driver near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Street.

Immediate Response by Witnesses and Police

The swift arrest of Juan Terriquez Rendon was significantly aided by the vigilance of witnesses at the scene. According to Lakewood police, 'good Samaritans' played a crucial role in preventing Rendon's escape by physically restraining him until law enforcement arrived. This citizen's arrest highlights the community's active participation in ensuring justice, despite police discouraging such direct interventions. Body-worn camera footage further corroborates the eyewitness accounts, showing Rendon being tackled as he attempted to flee, solidifying his involvement in the crash.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following the arrest, Lakewood police initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision. Rendon's suspected impairment at the wheel has brought vehicular homicide charges against him, emphasizing the severe consequences of driving under the influence. The ongoing investigation seeks to piece together the events of that fateful night, as authorities work to provide closure to the victim's family and hold Rendon accountable for his actions.

Community Reaction and Police Statement

The involvement of community members in apprehending Rendon has sparked a wider conversation about civilian intervention in crime prevention. Lakewood police, while expressing gratitude for the assistance rendered, caution against the potential risks associated with such actions. The statement released on X underscores the delicate balance between citizen engagement and law enforcement responsibilities. As this case unfolds, it serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the invaluable role of community vigilance.

As the legal process against Juan Terriquez Rendon progresses, the tragic loss of life in this hit-and-run crash casts a long shadow over the Lakewood community. This incident not only underscores the fatal consequences of driving under the influence but also highlights the complex dynamics between law enforcement and public involvement in crime prevention. As the community mourns, the hope for justice and safer streets remains at the forefront of this evolving story.