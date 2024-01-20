Lakeville Resident Faces Charges in Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision

In a tragic turn of events, David Delorenzo, a Lakeville resident, stands accused in a deadly multi-vehicle collision that has sent shockwaves through the community. The fatal accident, which occurred on Main Street near Elliot Farm around 5:30 p.m., claimed the life of 75-year-old Richard Reed, also a Lakeville resident. The collision - involving a Hyundai Santa Fe, a Toyota Camry, an Audi S4, and a Chevrolet Silverado - has raised serious questions about the safety measures in play and the accountability of those behind the wheel.

Details of the Collision

The scene was one of devastation, with chilling footage revealing extensive damage to two of the vehicles and debris strewn about. Reed, a passenger in the Camry, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry, whose identity remains undisclosed, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Audi driver also required medical attention and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado received treatment at the crash site.

Investigation and Charges

The Lakeville Police Department, in conjunction with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, are meticulously examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. Delorenzo, the driver alleged to be the catalyst for the horrifying ordeal, is facing severe charges. These include motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, and speeding.

Delorenzo's Legal Proceeding

Currently held on a $10,000 cash bail, Delorenzo is slated for arraignment at the Wareham District Court on the upcoming Monday. The case promises to be closely watched, with the local community and beyond keenly interested in the proceedings. The judicial outcome will likely have significant implications for Delorenzo and serve as a sobering reminder of the responsibilities inherent in driving.