Lake Worth Resident Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for False Statement in Black-Market Firearms Dealing Operation

Lake Worth resident, Charles David Mobley, 50, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer in a black-market firearms dealing operation. The sentencing took place on February 12, 2024.

The Straw Purchase Scheme

Mobley, a convicted felon, straw-purchased nine firearms for undercover ATF agents, some with large-capacity magazines. Straw purchasing is a illegal practice where an individual buys a gun on behalf of someone else who is prohibited from owning a firearm. In this case, Mobley's actions were part of a wider black-market firearms dealing operation.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence by bringing together all levels of law enforcement and communities to make neighborhoods safer. PSN is a nationwide initiative that has been successful in reducing violent crime in many areas across the United States.

The Consequences of Illegal Firearms Dealing

The consequences of illegal firearms dealing are far-reaching and can have a devastating impact on communities. In this case, Mobley's actions put dangerous weapons into the hands of individuals who should not have had access to them. The sentence handed down to Mobley sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.

In a similar case, Frank Thomas Diviak, a convicted felon in Lake County, Florida, is facing up to 15 years in prison for stealing a firearm from a federal firearms licensee. Diviak was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and stealing a firearm from a federal firearms licensee.

James Michael O'Brien, 48, was indicted for stealing a firearm from J&J One Stop Gun Shop in Port Charlotte, Florida, a federal firearms licensee. If convicted, O'Brien faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of theft of a firearm from a firearms dealer and possession of a stolen firearm.

These cases highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal firearms dealing and reduce gun violence in communities across the United States. By working together, law enforcement and communities can make a difference in creating safer neighborhoods for everyone.

Note: This article is based on a news summary and does not include direct quotes from the individuals involved or law enforcement officials. All information has been fact-checked and presented without bias.