Tragedy in Lagos as Househelp Was Arrested For Murdering Employer in Gbagada

Tragedy struck in the Gbagada area of Lagos when a woman was found dead in her apartment, victim to a fatal stabbing by her recently employed househelp. This grim discovery was made by the woman's son on March 9, at their 29, Kiniun-Ifa Street residence, setting off a wave of shock and sorrow throughout the community. The suspect, identified only as Peter, had been working for the family for just a week before the incident.

The incident came to light when the deceased's son, intending to visit his mother, found her lifeless body on the staircase, surrounded by blood. A piece of wood nearby, suspected to be the murder weapon, hinted at the violence that had taken place.

The degree of decomposition suggested that the murder had occurred several days prior to the discovery. In the wake of the crime, the househelp fled, leaving behind a community in shock and a grieving family seeking justice.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the discovery, the local police, under the Ifako Division, were promptly informed and the body was evacuated. The investigation led to the arrest of a relative of the agent responsible for hiring the fleeing househelp, though the agent remains at large.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, later confirmed that the suspect, Peter, had been apprehended and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) in Panti for further questioning.