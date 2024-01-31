Two Arrested in Lagos School Robbery After Daring Heist Spurs Security Concern

Two men have been apprehended in Lagos, Nigeria, following a daring robbery at a school. The suspects, now in police custody, are alleged to have drugged a school security guard, subsequently embarking on a theft spree within the school premises. This dramatic incident underscores the persistent security challenges facing educational institutions, and the relentless efforts by law enforcement to keep these sanctuaries of learning safe.

The suspects reportedly purchased sedatives in close proximity to the school, which they later used to incapacitate the security officer. Engaging him in seemingly harmless conversations, they drugged his food, rendering him unconscious. This paved the way for them to break into the school's administrative office. Items stolen include a 65-inch television set, six inverter batteries, and the school's bus. The security guard's iPhone 11 was also taken during the operation.

Apprehension and Investigation

The suspects were arrested in different areas of Lagos following the incident, which took place on December 29, 2023. They confessed to the crime during police interrogations and even led the authorities to recover the stolen items. The Lagos State Police Command is conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full extent of the crime and to prevent such incidents from recurring.