Lagos School Protests: Student Allegedly Beaten to Death by Teacher

In a tragic incident that unfolded at the Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School in Oko Afo, Lagos state, Nigeria, a student named David Babadipo, aged 16, lost his life after allegedly being flogged by a teacher. The teacher, identified as Oluwale, reportedly flogged the already ill student, resulting in the need for emergency medical intervention. Unfortunately, Babadipo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An Outcry for Justice

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the school grounds became a site of chaos as students protested the death of their peer. A video circulating online captures the tumultuous scenes at the school, with students running around and a voice narrating the circumstances that led to the incident. The narrator explains that the incident occurred when the deceased student attempted to leave the school premises to make a purchase.

Conflicting Reports and Unanswered Questions

The circumstances surrounding the student's death have sparked a debate online, with varying accounts of the incident. Some reports claim that Babadipo was ill for several days before the incident, raising questions about the role of the school in caring for its students. As of now, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has not confirmed whether the case has been officially reported to the police.

A Pattern of Violence?

