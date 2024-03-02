Lagos Scam Alert: Man Flees with Rice Leaving 'Brother' Behind, Police Warn Traders

In a cunning act of deception, a man in Lagos State executed a scam that left a rice trader and a minor in a bewildering situation. The incident, which has prompted a police warning to local traders, unfolded when the man, feigning forgetfulness, absconded with two bags of rice under the guise of retrieving money from home. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared this cautionary tale, highlighting the inventive methods scammers employ to exploit unsuspecting victims.

Deceptive Dealings

The scam began when the man approached the rice seller, accompanied by a boy he falsely claimed was his younger brother. After selecting two bags of rice, he concocted a story about forgetting his wallet at home. To allay the seller's suspicions, he left the boy as collateral, promising to return with the payment. However, the man never returned, leaving the rice seller to slowly realize the depth of the deceit. The boy, upon questioning, revealed he had no connection to the man, stating he was merely asked to accompany him as part of the ruse.

Police Warning and Advice

Lagos State Police, through spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, has issued a stern warning to traders about the increasing prevalence of such scams. Hundeyin's recounting of the event on his X handle serves as a cautionary tale for merchants. The police urge traders to adopt more stringent measures when dealing with customers who claim to have forgotten their money, suggesting that goods should only be released upon full payment. This advice comes in light of the scam's sophistication and the emotional and financial toll it exacts on victims.

Community Response and Safety Measures

The community's reaction to this incident has been one of shock and concern, with many calling for increased vigilance among local businesses. The minor involved was safely returned home, but the event has raised questions about the safety and security of transactions in local markets. Traders are now urged to remain alert and to consider implementing additional verification steps before completing large transactions. The police continue to investigate the scam, hoping to apprehend the culprit and prevent future incidents.

This recent scam in Lagos serves as a stark reminder of the inventive methods employed by criminals to exploit trusting individuals. As the community reels from the audacity of the scam, it also rallies together, advocating for stronger protective measures to safeguard against future deceptions. The incident not only underscores the need for vigilance in business transactions but also highlights the importance of community awareness in combating such fraudulent activities.