Lagos Resident Alleges Brutalization by OPC: A Tale of Intervention, Assault, and Controversy

In a harrowing account, Tope Segun, a resident of Lagos State, revealed her brutal encounter with the operatives of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a security organisation operating in the Ijora community. According to Tope, her brother, whose behavior had been noted as stubborn, was handed over to the OPC for correction. However, she alleged that the disciplinary measures taken by the group were misused to the point of maltreatment, prompting her to intervene.

Allegations of Assault

As Tope stepped in to demand her brother’s release, she became the target of an assault led by an OPC member named Ahmed. Ahmed, who Tope claims had previously expressed romantic interest in her, allegedly used a belt to administer the beating. This incident resulted in visible injuries on Tope and an escalation of the situation.

Police Intervention and Controversy

In response to the incident, Tope filed a report with the local police, leading to Ahmed’s arrest. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Ahmed was released without her being informed, adding a layer of controversy to the already complex situation. Ahmed, on his part, has denied the allegations, stating that Tope’s injuries were the result of a fall. He further claimed that Tope’s aggressive behavior was the catalyst for the altercation.

Legal Action and Unanswered Questions

Despite the challenges faced, Tope has expressed her intention to seek legal justice. Ahmed’s defense, while shedding light on his perspective, has raised questions about the circumstances under which Tope’s brother was taken into OPC custody. He mentioned that the brother was brought in due to drug use, a claim that has yet to be substantiated. As the situation unfolds, the role of the police has come under scrutiny. Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, has not responded to attempts for comment on the incident, leaving a vacuum of information.