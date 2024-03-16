Lagos Police Nab Two in Separate Minor Rape Cases

Responding to distressing incidents of sexual violence, the Lagos State Police Command has apprehended two individuals, Augustine Udeh and Adepoju Moses, for their alleged involvement in the rape of two teenagers. These arrests underscore the persistent issue of sexual violence against minors in Lagos, spotlighting the imperative for stringent legal action and heightened public awareness.

On March 12, 2024, a report by Nene Badmus led to the arrest of Augustine Udeh in Surulere, after her daughter revealed she had been raped by Udeh. In a separate incident, Adepoju Moses was arrested following an investigation that contradicted his initial report of a rape incident involving his 13-year-old sister, uncovering him instead as the perpetrator. These cases reveal not only the vulnerability of minors but also the deceptive lengths to which offenders may go to evade justice.

Investigation and Evidence Collection

Upon investigation, the police uncovered evidence including two locally made pistols and three expended cartridges in Moses' residence, adding a layer of severity to his crimes. The diligent work of the Lagos State Police highlights the critical role of thorough investigations in unveiling the truth behind reported incidents, ensuring that justice is served.

The Lagos State Police, under the guidance of Inspector General Kayode Egbetokun, emphasizes the need for societal education on consent, respect, and healthy relationships. These arrests serve as a grim reminder of the prevalent issue of sexual violence against minors, urging a collective societal effort to eradicate such crimes through awareness, support for survivors, and a strong legal framework.