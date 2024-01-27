Lagos Police Investigates Alleged Extortion Incident Following Viral Video

In a developing story that has stirred both public outrage and concern, the Lagos State Police Command has initiated an investigation into an incident involving ASP Luka Bashayi, an officer attached to the Ogudu Area Command. The incident, which allegedly involved extortion, came to light via a video that has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The Viral Video Controversy

The video in question captures ASP Bashayi in an act that starkly contrasts the professionalism expected from an officer of the law. He is seen demanding a sum of N10,000 from a motorist, using the phrase 'make am N10,000 sharp sharp and go now'. The motorist, in response, is heard stating 'I no get' - a common Nigerian pidgin English expression for 'I don't have it'. In the course of the video, Bashayi is also heard reciting a series of numbers, the significance of which is yet to be ascertained.

Force and Public Reaction

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, was swift to respond to the incident. Describing the officer's behavior as both 'unacceptable' and 'shameful', he has called for additional information from the public to facilitate the investigation. Adejobi has also assured that the officer involved will be identified and duly penalized.

In a similar vein, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the Command's Complaint Response Unit has taken up the case and is actively investigating the allegation. He emphasized that the matter would not be overlooked and reiterated the commitment of the force to address the issue of police misconduct.

A Growing Concern

This incident is one among several that have recently cast a shadow on the Nigerian police force. Issues of police extortion have been the subject of public discourse, as incidents of related misconduct continue to surface. From reports of technical hitches and alleged extortion affecting free train rides at a Lagos station to multiple levies and extortion complaints by traders and architects alike, the issue has become a common concern.