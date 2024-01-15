Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers

In a clear statement that underscores the rights of citizens, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has declared that police officers in Lagos State have no authority to search the phones of citizens. The directive emerged during Adegoke’s visit to Melody FM, a local radio station.

Adegoke Addresses Police Misconduct

Adegoke took the opportunity to address issues of police misconduct. He encouraged the public to promptly report any instances of corruption to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) or Area Commander. If the issue remains unresolved, Adegoke assured citizens that he was personally available for contact. In a move to reassure the public of their rights and the police’s duty to serve, he stated that bail remains free and that police officers do not have the right to physically assault citizens, as the public, through their taxes, are effectively the employers of the police.

Specialized Cyber Department for Phone Searches

Adegoke further shed light on the specialized cyber department within the police force that is equipped to handle matters related to phone searches. He emphasized that if an officer harbors suspicions about the contents of a citizen’s phone, the individual would be taken to the police station for the device to be searched by the appropriate department. This procedure underscores the respect for citizens’ rights and the professionalism expected from the police force.

CP Adegoke Takes Action Against Police Misconduct

In a recent display of this commitment to integrity, CP Adegoke Fayoade dismissed a Divisional Police Officer who had detained a lawyer seeking justice for his client. The Chief of Police ordered a full investigation into the matter and directed the Command Legal OC to initiate steps to improve the relationship between police and lawyers. Adegoke reiterated that the command will continue to uphold the rule of law and sanction any officer found to be at fault, reinforcing the accountability of the police force in Lagos State.