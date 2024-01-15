en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers

In a clear statement that underscores the rights of citizens, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has declared that police officers in Lagos State have no authority to search the phones of citizens. The directive emerged during Adegoke’s visit to Melody FM, a local radio station.

Adegoke Addresses Police Misconduct

Adegoke took the opportunity to address issues of police misconduct. He encouraged the public to promptly report any instances of corruption to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) or Area Commander. If the issue remains unresolved, Adegoke assured citizens that he was personally available for contact. In a move to reassure the public of their rights and the police’s duty to serve, he stated that bail remains free and that police officers do not have the right to physically assault citizens, as the public, through their taxes, are effectively the employers of the police.

Specialized Cyber Department for Phone Searches

Adegoke further shed light on the specialized cyber department within the police force that is equipped to handle matters related to phone searches. He emphasized that if an officer harbors suspicions about the contents of a citizen’s phone, the individual would be taken to the police station for the device to be searched by the appropriate department. This procedure underscores the respect for citizens’ rights and the professionalism expected from the police force.

CP Adegoke Takes Action Against Police Misconduct

In a recent display of this commitment to integrity, CP Adegoke Fayoade dismissed a Divisional Police Officer who had detained a lawyer seeking justice for his client. The Chief of Police ordered a full investigation into the matter and directed the Command Legal OC to initiate steps to improve the relationship between police and lawyers. Adegoke reiterated that the command will continue to uphold the rule of law and sanction any officer found to be at fault, reinforcing the accountability of the police force in Lagos State.

0
Crime Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose
The quiet of a Sunday afternoon was shattered when an unidentified male suspect, estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, engaged in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the South Bay area of San Diego. The incident, which took place around 4:07 p.m., saw the suspect brandishing a knife within the
Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
11 mins ago
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
11 mins ago
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
24 seconds ago
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
33 seconds ago
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
10 mins ago
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
12 seconds
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
25 seconds
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
28 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
30 seconds
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
32 seconds
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
36 seconds
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
39 seconds
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
48 seconds
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
2 mins
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
48 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app