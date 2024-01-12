Lagos Police Commissioner Announces Arrest of Seven High-Ranking Cultists

Mr Adegoke Fayoade, the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State Command, has confirmed the arrest of seven high-ranking cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The apprehensions, made during two separate operations, demonstrate a significant crackdown on cult-related activities and represent a major victory for the state’s police force.

Arrests and Future Plans

During a meeting with the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) at the state command headquarters, Fayoade revealed that three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday and four on Thursday. The Commissioner highlighted cultism, traffic robbery, and kidnapping as the primary crimes he intends to address aggressively.

Collaboration with Media and Judiciary

Fayoade called on CRAN for support, stressing the crucial role of the media in providing feedback and information. He also highlighted ongoing partnerships with the judiciary aimed at ensuring that criminals face extended incarceration periods.

Transparency and Public Engagement

Fayoade vowed transparency in police operations, insisting there would be no cover-ups for any officer’s misconduct. He urged the public to assist in reporting unprofessional conduct by the police. Furthermore, he encouraged Divisional Police Officers to make police stations more welcoming for public reports and complaints.

Commercial Motorcyclists and Land Disputes

The Commissioner also announced stricter enforcement of regulations on commercial motorcyclists, who he noted were contributing to the state’s security issues. Additionally, while cautioning his officers against involvement in civil land disputes, he affirmed that those causing trouble over land matters would face the law.

In return, CRAN President Mr Olalekan Olabulor pledged the association’s support to the Police, contingent on the availability of information for their journalistic work.