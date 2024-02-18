Lagos Police Command's Rapid Response Squad Purges City's Underbelly, Nabs 46 Suspects

In the early hours, under the shroud of darkness, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command embarked on a decisive operation across the city's underbelly. From the bustling hubs of Ketu and Mile 12 Underbridge to the shadowed recesses of Old Toll Gate and Motorways, the squad's mission was clear: to purge the streets of criminal elements.

This overnight operation, spearheaded on February 18, 2024, led to the arrest of 46 suspects lurking within these notorious black spots. The directive for this sweeping crackdown came from the top, sanctioned by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, signaling a renewed vigor in the battle against urban crime.

The Operation: A Night of Vigilance

As the city slept, the RRS officers, notorious for their efficiency and resolve, divided into teams, each assigned to a specific location known for harboring criminal activities. These areas, long identified as breeding grounds for various illicit dealings, were systematically targeted.

The operation was not just a show of force but a meticulously planned endeavor to ensure maximum impact with minimal disruption to the law-abiding citizens of Lagos. The officers, equipped with the knowledge of their terrain and the element of surprise, managed to apprehend 46 suspects, a testament to their dedication and the operation's planning.

Screening: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff

Post-arrest, the suspects were subjected to a thorough screening process, a necessary step to ensure that only those with a case to answer would face the full weight of the law. This meticulous process, conducted under the watchful eye of seasoned investigators, saw 18 individuals released, their innocence proven beyond doubt.

The remaining 28, however, were not as fortunate. Found to have substantial cases against them, these suspects are now set to face legal proceedings, a move that underscores the Lagos State Police Command's commitment to due process and justice.