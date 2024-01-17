Lagos Police Arrests 34 Suspects in Major Crime Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on crime in Nigeria's bustling city, Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command, under the new Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has apprehended 34 suspects for an array of crimes. This operation marks the first significant law enforcement activity under Commissioner Adegoke, who took the reins in mid-December 2023, succeeding Idowu Owohunwa.

The Indian Occultic Temple Incident

On January 13, 2024, an occultic shrine, named the Indian Occultic Temple, was unearthed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. The police arrested two individuals, Ifeanyi Nwodo and Daniel Johnson, who were allegedly in the process of establishing this temple. The aim was reportedly to defraud individuals under the guise of a mystical oracle that promised wealth and success. The police discovered numerous occultic items, including a moulded human head and crafted human effigies.

Confiscation of Snatched Police Weapon

During the operation, the police also detained a group involved in snatching an AK-47 rifle from a police officer during an invasion at the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos. Seven suspects, Toheeb Oyekunle, Victor Jimoh, Samuel Okanlawon, Segun Babatunde, Pelumi Ajuloye, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Bello Ahmed, confessed to the crime and other criminal activities. A cut-to-size AK-47 was recovered from these individuals.

Promise of Justice and Ongoing Commitment to Safety

Commissioner Adegoke confirmed that all the suspects would face court charges upon the completion of investigations. This decisive action against crime is a demonstration of Adegoke's commitment to reducing crime in Lagos State, a promise he made when he took office. The operation serves as an early indication of the Lagos State Police Command's relentless pursuit of law and order under its new leadership.