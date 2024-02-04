Lagos Police Unearth Expired Drug Scheme, Two Suspects Arrested

On a routine Saturday patrol in Lagos, officers from the Okokomaiko Division made a chilling discovery. A suspicious Volkswagen LT bus was stopped, and a subsequent search revealed a staggering haul of 70 cartons of expired drugs, tucked away in the vehicle's depths. The drugs, identified as Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, carried expiry dates from as far back as 2016.

The occupants of the vehicle, Augustine Egemoye, 60, and Innocent Eremosele, 35, were immediately placed under arrest. Under questioning, the pair confessed to an unsettling scheme: they were transporting the expired drugs to an unnamed individual in Alaba, who would then alter the expiry dates. The intention was to sell these falsely labelled drugs in Port Harcourt.

A Larger Network at Play?

The Lagos State Police Command isn't stopping at these arrests. They are currently probing to unravel the wider network involved in this illicit trade. The command is making concerted efforts to apprehend the owner of the drugs, the individual responsible for altering the expiry dates, and any others who may be involved in this depraved enterprise.

This incident isn't isolated, but merely a grim echo of a similar case from August 2023. In that instance, the Kano State Police Command seized 820 cartons of suspected fake and expired drugs at the Mallam Kato Market in Fagge Local Government Area.