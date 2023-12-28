en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lagos Police Apprehend Notorious Robbery Gang: International Connections Unveiled

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Lagos Police Apprehend Notorious Robbery Gang: International Connections Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, the Lagos Police Command has apprehended three suspects, including a notorious gang leader, in connection to an armed robbery case where a woman was stripped off her vehicle and robbed of N3.2 million. The official announcement was made by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who credited the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for the successful operation.

Notorious Gang Leader Apprehended

Sheriff Owolabi, the gang leader, had been on the radar of the police for his involvement in several crimes, including a murder and robbery case that occurred on August 19 at Ojodu Berger, Lagos. His arrest led to the apprehension of another gang member, Ibrahim Gambo, in the Ibafo area of Ogun State, following Owolabi’s confession.

Car Theft and International Connections

The investigation unfolded a grim chain where stolen vehicles were transported to Ibadan and sold to receivers from Cotonou, Benin Republic. Owolabi confessed to multiple car thefts and identified a consistent buyer from Cotonou, known only as Alhaji. Alongside this, another member, Sheriff Olakunle, was detained in Mushin for his involvement in selling stolen mobile phones.

Details of the Robbery Incident

The victim was ambushed on November 14 by Owolabi’s gang as she was leaving her office in Oregon, Ikeja. The gang forced her into her Toyota car, coerced her to transfer money to an account they provided, robbed her of her mobile phones, and finally abandoned her at Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The investigation also led the police to a POS operator who was involved in withdrawing the transferred money from the victim’s account.

The police are relentlessly pursuing the case and are determined to apprehend the suspected receiver of the stolen goods in Cotonou. The arrest of these suspects is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of Lagos citizens.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NSCDC FCT Command Arrests 82 Vandals, 22 Illegal Miners in Major Crackdown

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ugandan Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case, Sparks Local Debate

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'

By BNN Correspondents

Rescue Efforts Intensify for Kidnapped Construction Company Manager in Bihar

By Rafia Tasleem

A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, a ...
@Crime · 14 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, a ...
heart comment 0
From Disturbing Incident to Gastronomical Journey: A Day in News

By Rafia Tasleem

From Disturbing Incident to Gastronomical Journey: A Day in News
Naperville Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release in Attempted Murder Case

By Bijay Laxmi

Naperville Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release in Attempted Murder Case
Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
2 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
3 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
4 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
5 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
5 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
6 mins
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
10 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
11 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
12 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app