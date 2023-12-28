Lagos Police Apprehend Notorious Robbery Gang: International Connections Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, the Lagos Police Command has apprehended three suspects, including a notorious gang leader, in connection to an armed robbery case where a woman was stripped off her vehicle and robbed of N3.2 million. The official announcement was made by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who credited the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for the successful operation.

Notorious Gang Leader Apprehended

Sheriff Owolabi, the gang leader, had been on the radar of the police for his involvement in several crimes, including a murder and robbery case that occurred on August 19 at Ojodu Berger, Lagos. His arrest led to the apprehension of another gang member, Ibrahim Gambo, in the Ibafo area of Ogun State, following Owolabi’s confession.

Car Theft and International Connections

The investigation unfolded a grim chain where stolen vehicles were transported to Ibadan and sold to receivers from Cotonou, Benin Republic. Owolabi confessed to multiple car thefts and identified a consistent buyer from Cotonou, known only as Alhaji. Alongside this, another member, Sheriff Olakunle, was detained in Mushin for his involvement in selling stolen mobile phones.

Details of the Robbery Incident

The victim was ambushed on November 14 by Owolabi’s gang as she was leaving her office in Oregon, Ikeja. The gang forced her into her Toyota car, coerced her to transfer money to an account they provided, robbed her of her mobile phones, and finally abandoned her at Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The investigation also led the police to a POS operator who was involved in withdrawing the transferred money from the victim’s account.

The police are relentlessly pursuing the case and are determined to apprehend the suspected receiver of the stolen goods in Cotonou. The arrest of these suspects is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of Lagos citizens.