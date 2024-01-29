Lagos PDP Chairman Kidnapped, Huge Ransom Demanded

In a shocking development, Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with several party members, became the latest victims of the country's escalating kidnapping crisis. The group was abducted on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, specifically in the Ogere area, on their way back from a Stakeholders' Zonal Caucus Meeting in Ibadan. The meeting had been convened by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The abductors, who have yet to be identified, have demanded a ransom of a staggering N200 million for the safe return of the captives. This hefty sum underscores the increasingly lucrative nature of this criminal enterprise in the region.

Police Confirm Abduction and Efforts to Rescue Victims

The Ogun State Police Command, through spokesperson Omolola Odutola, confirmed the abduction. In a press statement, Odutola assured the public that efforts were underway to rescue the victims. She further revealed that some of the abductees had already been rescued and efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their families.

The Lagos PDP chapter, along with its gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, issued strong condemnations of the abduction. They called for swift intervention from security agencies and regional governments to secure the safe return of the abductees. Both parties used the incident to highlight the growing issue of kidnapping in Nigeria and criticized the government's failure to sufficiently address these security challenges. They urged for increased efforts to combat this menace that is threatening the peace and stability of the nation.