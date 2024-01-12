en English
Crime

Lagos Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, a distressing case of domestic violence has elicited public outcry and sparked a vigorous response from local authorities.

A man, identified as Emmanuel, has been arrested following allegations of repeated physical abuse against his sister, Abigail Chris.

Abigail’s desperate pleas for help, articulated via a social media platform, triggered a wave of public support and immediate intervention by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

Since 2014, Abigail had endured a harrowing pattern of physical violence at the hands of her elder brother.

The most recent attack, which occurred on December 21, 2023, left her with a deep gash above her left eye and several other bruises.

In an attempt to chronicle her ordeal, Abigail posted pictures and a heartfelt note on the day of the assault, expressing her profound despair and longing to escape her abusive family environment.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

