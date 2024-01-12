Lagos Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, a distressing case of domestic violence has elicited public outcry and sparked a vigorous response from local authorities.
A man, identified as Emmanuel, has been arrested following allegations of repeated physical abuse against his sister, Abigail Chris.
Abigail’s desperate pleas for help, articulated via a social media platform, triggered a wave of public support and immediate intervention by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.
Since 2014, Abigail had endured a harrowing pattern of physical violence at the hands of her elder brother.
The most recent attack, which occurred on December 21, 2023, left her with a deep gash above her left eye and several other bruises.
In an attempt to chronicle her ordeal, Abigail posted pictures and a heartfelt note on the day of the assault, expressing her profound despair and longing to escape her abusive family environment.
