en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lagos Man Arrested for Domestic Violence: A Tale of Family Abuse Unveiled

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Lagos Man Arrested for Domestic Violence: A Tale of Family Abuse Unveiled

In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, a distressing case of domestic violence has elicited public outcry and sparked a vigorous response from local authorities. A man, identified as Emmanuel, has been arrested following allegations of repeated physical abuse against his sister, Abigail Chris. Abigail’s desperate pleas for help, articulated via a social media platform, triggered a wave of public support and immediate intervention by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

Laying Bare the Brutality

Since 2014, Abigail had endured a harrowing pattern of physical violence at the hands of her elder brother. The most recent attack, which occurred on December 21, 2023, left her with a deep gash above her left eye and several other bruises. In an attempt to chronicle her ordeal, Abigail posted pictures and a heartfelt note on the day of the assault, expressing her profound despair and longing to escape her abusive family environment.

The Power of Digital Witnesses

Poignant voice recordings have emerged, allegedly featuring Emmanuel instructing Abigail not to report the abuse and to claim he had absconded. The authenticity of these recordings is currently under investigation. Other social media users corroborated the history of violence, referencing a past incident in 2023, where Abigail and her cousin were assaulted by their landlord.

Swift Action and a Deafening Silence

Acting promptly on a report received via social media, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed Emmanuel’s arrest and an ongoing investigation. Despite multiple attempts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, for a comment on the matter, there has been a conspicuous lack of response.

Emmanuel’s arrest underscores the grim reality of domestic and sexual violence in Lagos. A report from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice records a staggering 5,624 cases between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stringent measures to combat such violence and protect the vulnerable.

0
Crime Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Over 50 Firearms Stolen from South African Defence Force Armouries in Last Five Years
In a disquieting revelation, over the past half-decade, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reported the loss or theft of more than 50 firearms from its armouries. This alarming figure includes 20 high-calibre weapons, a specific type in high demand among organized crime syndicates. The information emerged in a written response to a
Over 50 Firearms Stolen from South African Defence Force Armouries in Last Five Years
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
14 mins ago
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
'Operation Heavy Lift' Dismantles Multi-State Theft Ring: Nine Arrested
14 mins ago
'Operation Heavy Lift' Dismantles Multi-State Theft Ring: Nine Arrested
Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man's Plea to Reconsider Charges
5 mins ago
Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man's Plea to Reconsider Charges
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
8 mins ago
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
Top Health Officer Caught in Corruption Sting in Jangaon District
12 mins ago
Top Health Officer Caught in Corruption Sting in Jangaon District
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
2 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
2 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
3 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
3 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
4 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
4 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
5 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
5 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
5 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app