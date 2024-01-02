en English
Crime

Lagos Man Accused of N20 Million Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Lagos Man Accused of N20 Million Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

In a significant case unfolding in Nigeria, Erivona Yoma, a 47-year-old resident of Lagos State was arraigned before the Yaba Magistrate Court on allegations of defrauding Pally Agro Nigeria Limited of N20 million.

The charges, as presented by the police prosecutor, Rita Momoh, assert that Yoma purportedly obtained these funds under the pretext of purchasing planting materials and soya beans for the agricultural firm, but instead channelled them for personal use.

Charges and Court Proceedings

The gravity of the accusations against Yoma is immense, with charges encompassing felony, obtaining money under false pretences, and outright stealing.

These are serious offenses under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015. Despite the severity of the allegations, Yoma pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for a potentially intense legal battle.

Crime
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

