Lagos Man Accused of N20 Million Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

In a significant case unfolding in Nigeria, Erivona Yoma, a 47-year-old resident of Lagos State was arraigned before the Yaba Magistrate Court on allegations of defrauding Pally Agro Nigeria Limited of N20 million.

The charges, as presented by the police prosecutor, Rita Momoh, assert that Yoma purportedly obtained these funds under the pretext of purchasing planting materials and soya beans for the agricultural firm, but instead channelled them for personal use.

Charges and Court Proceedings

The gravity of the accusations against Yoma is immense, with charges encompassing felony, obtaining money under false pretences, and outright stealing.

These are serious offenses under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015. Despite the severity of the allegations, Yoma pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for a potentially intense legal battle.