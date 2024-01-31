Lagos Court Sentences Man to Life for Defiling Niece; Woman Finds Savings Short in Piggy Bank

In a groundbreaking case that has shocked Lagos, a man identified as Richard Saviour has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This sentence comes after Saviour was found guilty of sexually abusing his wife's 14-year-old niece, a crime that led to the girl contracting HIV. The Lagos State High Court, after meticulously considering the evidence presented by the prosecution witnesses, deemed it credible enough to convict Saviour of defilement by unlawful sexual assault.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to shatter the culture of silence that often surrounds domestic and sexual violence. The conviction of Richard Saviour not only exposes the harsh reality of sexual abuse but also underscores the life-altering consequences that victims, particularly minors, have to bear.

A Twist in Savings: The Kolo Mystery

In a separate, albeit less grave, incident, a Nigerian woman found herself in an unexpected predicament. Olajumoke, who had been diligently saving 500 and 1000 Naira notes in her wooden piggy bank, known locally as 'kolo', for over a year, was taken aback when she broke it open. To her surprise, she found a sum much smaller than what she had been saving - and in lower denominations, no less.

Perplexed by the discrepancy, Olajumoke took to Twitter to share her bafflement. A follower was quick to suggest a potential explanation - that the carpenter who constructed the piggy bank might have tampered with it.