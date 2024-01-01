en English
Crime

Lagos Brothers Allege Police Extortion over Okada Ban

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
In a recent incident that has sparked outrage, three brothers, Kamal, Waheed, and Omololu Iyanda, have claimed they were extorted by officers of the Lagos State Police Command for a sum of N63,000. The incident unfolded when the brothers were returning from a meal, their car having broken down, and decided to resort to motorcycle transportation, locally known as ‘Okada’.

Violation of Okada Ban

Despite the prevailing prohibition on Okada in the area, a motorcycle rider consented to ferry all three. The journey was abruptly interrupted by policemen who demanded N100,000 from the brothers. The sum was negotiated down to N63,000 in cash at the police station, with their sister Rafiat intervening.

DPO’s Stand and State Response

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Aguda, Oriloye Shederack, while emphasizing strict adherence to the Okada ban, invited the victims to file a formal complaint for further investigation. However, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, remained silent, providing no immediate response to inquiries.

The Okada Ban in Context

The ban on Okada extends across several Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas within Lagos, intended to curb crimes linked to motorcycle transportation. State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, enforced the ban from September 1, 2022, following an initial restriction imposed in February 2020.

In light of such incidents of alleged police extortion under the guise of law enforcement, the state’s authorities are urged to ensure the enforcement of law and order does not compromise the rights and financial security of its residents.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

