Laert Haxhiu's Asylum Request Denied by Greek Court; Faces Extradition to Albania

In a recent turn of events, the Court of Ioannina in Greece has denied the political asylum request of Laert Haxhiu, a man wanted by Albanian justice for his involvement in a series of serious crimes. Haxhiu, who is facing an 18-year prison sentence in Albania due to his alleged involvement in the Lushnja massacre of 2017, sought asylum in Greece citing threats to his life from rival criminal groups and the Albanian ruling party.

Implication in Additional Murders

Artan Tafani, another individual involved in the case, has implicated Haxhiu in additional murders in Albania. Tafani leveled serious allegations against Haxhiu, stating that he was the mastermind behind the killings of several individuals, including Alban Semaku, Ajup Selimi, Albi Bashaliu, Fridmand Xhaferraj, Lulzim Qorri, and Dikens Halili. Furthermore, Tafani also accused Haxhiu of threatening SPAK prosecutor Doloreza Musabelliu and former Lushnja prosecutor Merita Selimi.

Detention and Possible Extradition

Haxhiu's arrest came in the wake of Albania's request for his extradition. The Court of Ioannina ordered his detention until the High Court reaches a final decision on his asylum case, which is expected within the next three months. Haxhiu's denial of asylum and subsequent detention underline the gravity of his alleged crimes and the international cooperation in bringing such individuals to justice.

Future Implications

The denial of Haxhiu's political asylum and his impending extradition to Albania highlight the severity of his alleged crimes. If extradited, Haxhiu faces a lengthy prison sentence and the possibility of further charges based on Tafani's allegations. This case also underscores the international legal community's commitment to ensuring justice, regardless of geographic boundaries and political considerations.