Belize

Ladyville Police Under Fire: Shooter At Large, Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Ladyville Police Under Fire: Shooter At Large, Investigation Underway

In a tense encounter in Ladyville on Sunday night, police officers came under fire while responding to a reported fight. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Perez Road, when the Quick Response Team of the Ladyville Police Station encountered an individual clad in black. This man opened fire on the law enforcement officials, leading one officer to return fire.

Shootout on Perez Road: No Casualties, Suspect on the Loose

The unidentified man launched several gunshots at the police officers on duty. In response, an officer reciprocated with his own volley of shots. The assailant, however, managed to evade capture and fled the scene through Plunkett Street. Despite the exchange of gunfire, no injuries were reported from either side, marking a fortunate escape for the involved parties.

Swift Action: Police Detain One, Search for Shooter Continues

In the aftermath of the shootout, the police swiftly moved into action, detaining a suspect in connection with the incident. The search for the shooter, however, remains ongoing, with the man in black still at large. The police have intensified their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, vowing not to rest until justice is served.

Investigation Underway: Gathering Evidence to Further Case

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Ladyville Police Department is collecting substantial evidence to further the case. The motive behind the shooter’s actions remains unclear, and the department is working diligently to piece together the events of the night. They are also urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Belize Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

