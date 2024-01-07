en English
Crime

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Labour Party’s Unveiled Campaign Against Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Unveiling a saga of intimidation, the public inquiry into the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has laid bare a sustained campaign of harassment instrumented by officials of the Labour Party. The campaign, reportedly organized by the prime minister’s office, aimed to neutralize Caruana Galizia’s incisive reporting that often exposed the government’s underbelly.

Labour’s Strategy: Vilification and Dehumanization

The inquiry produced evidence of numerous posts by Labour Party officials and a television show that persistently depicted Caruana Galizia in a negative light. This systematic vilification, the inquiry concluded, was part of an orchestrated plan to demean her journalism and silence her voice. The Labour Party’s actions were not isolated occurrences but a meticulously planned campaign to tarnish Caruana Galizia’s reputation and credibility.

Change in Leadership, Continuity in Tactics

Despite the change in party leadership, the tactics remain the same. The current prime minister, Robert Abela, continues to use media outlets and journalists to intimidate critics of the Labour Party. Trischia Falzon, a senior journalist at ONE newsroom, is one of the beneficiaries of the party’s rewards system for targeting critics. This pattern suggests that the Labour Party’s strategies of intimidation and dehumanization have not evolved, even in the aftermath of Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Public Money Fuelling Hate Campaigns

Worryingly, these practices are reportedly funded by public money. The inquiry’s report underscored that the Labour Party’s campaign fostered a climate conducive for the assassination of Caruana Galizia, with limited repercussions for the culprits. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, raising questions about the misuse of public funds and the party’s blatant disregard for the principles of democracy and free speech.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

