Crime

Labor Slavery in Russia: A Silent Epidemic Targeting Ukraine’s Former Combatants

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Wrapped in the chilling embrace of winter, a former combatant from the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine found himself stranded, penniless, at a train station in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. His next step into the arms of labor slavery would underscore a disturbing trend – the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly those scarred by combat, by merciless recruiters.

The Unseen Chains of Labor Slavery

The combatant’s journey into labor slavery began innocently enough, with an offer of work on a farm in Kalmykia. Lured by the promise of honest work and respite from his past, he was soon entrapped in a system of exploitation that would prove difficult to escape from. This narrative, as reported by the ‘Caucasian Knot’, is not an isolated incident but symptomatic of a broader issue plaguing Southern Russia.

An Emerging At-risk Group

The ‘Alternativa’ movement has been instrumental in shedding light on the hidden world of labor slavery. They have identified a new at-risk group: current and former SMO participants. These individuals, often psychologically vulnerable after their harrowing experiences in combat, are easy prey for recruiters promising work and relaxation. The Rostov Region and the Stavropol Territory in the Southern Federal District have emerged as hotbeds for such exploitation.

Psychological Pressure and Control: Weapons of Exploitation

Unlike some cases, this former SMO participant did not face physical violence in Kalmykia. Instead, he was subjected to relentless psychological pressure and control. Promises of payment for his labor were repeatedly made, only to be unfulfilled, leaving him ensnared in a cycle of exploitation. His escape, on his second attempt, serves as a stark reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the grim reality of labor slavery.

Crime Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

