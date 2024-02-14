LA Woman Accused of Scamming Canfield Resident Out of $7,400 Through Digital Money Transfers

In a shocking turn of events, Delilah Benedis, a 34-year-old woman from Los Angeles, found herself behind bars in Mahoning County Jail. The charges? Allegedly scamming a Canfield resident out of a staggering $7,400 through fraudulent money transfers using popular apps like Zelle, Cash-App, and Apple Pay.

A Sinister Plot Unfolds

The saga began in November 2022 when Benedis initiated contact with the unsuspecting victim, spinning an intricate tale of needing assistance to transfer funds between accounts. Sweetening the deal, she promised a monetary reward in return for the victim's help. Trusting Benedis's story, the victim used PayPal and other apps to facilitate these transfers.

From Trust to Betrayal

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the victim's accounts were frozen, leaving her with a negative balance of $7,400 due to a chargeback. It was then that the horrifying reality of the situation dawned on her - she had been scammed.

The Arrest and Charges

After a thorough investigation by the local police, Benedis was apprehended at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport upon her return from Cancun, Mexico. She is currently facing charges of telecommunications fraud and felony theft. Her bond has been set at $5,000, and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1, 2024, at 11 am in Canfield Municipal Court.

This chilling tale serves as a stark reminder to remain vigilant in our increasingly digital world, where the lines between trust and deceit can often blur.

As the dust settles on this unfortunate incident, the community watches with bated breath for the outcome of Benedis's upcoming hearing.